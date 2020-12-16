MOSES LAKE - Thursday will mark a monumental day for the healthcare industry in Grant County.
Gretchen Youngren, spokeswoman of Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, says two healthcare administrators will be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Samaritan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter and Dr. Jazab Sheikh, Samaritan’s Medical Director of Clinics, will be the first recipients of the vaccine.
The vaccines will be administered on the two administrators at 7:45 a.m. inside the Samaritan Clinic on Pioneer Way.
