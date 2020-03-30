MOSES LAKE - Two Samaritan Healthcare employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to hospital officials on Monday.
Both employees are recovering at home and remain in isolation.
“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers for strength and healing are with our employees at this time,” Samaritan CEO Theresa Sullivan stated. “As our community’s hospital, we are on the frontlines of this invisible war against COVID-19. But rest assured, we have the prevention and control practices in place and all interactions with our patients are being monitored by Samaritan’s infections prevention team.”
In March, Samaritan strengthened all personal protective equipment protocols, including having patient care members wear masks at all times. Due to this, Samaritan and the Grant County Health District say there is minimal risk to patients at this time.
On Thursday, March 19, Samaritan began daily employee wellness checks at Samaritan clinics, and extended it to twice-daily checks on all campuses as of Monday, March 23. The wellness checks require all staff, physicians, vendors, and visitors to undergo a brief COVID-19 symptom screening and temperature check. If the individual does not pass the screening, they are sent to the Respiratory Virus Evaluation Clinic.
“By implementing the wellness screening checkpoints, we’ve created a secondary level of protection for patients and staff for each of our clinics and the hospital,” stated Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter. “At this point, we know COVID-19 is present in Grant County, as is evident by the new cases within our community, however, we as Samaritan, and we as a community at large, must do everything we can to help slow the spread. All of us, together, have the ability to win this war against COVID-19, but we need your help. If you’re not required to work, stay home. Stop the spread. Save lives. We can’t be more sincere, or more honest to say this is what we all, both our Samaritan Healthcare employee family, and our Grant County resident family must do.”
As of Sunday, Moses Lake had nine confirmed COVID-19 cases. Across Grant County, 59 cases have been confirmed, according to the Grant County Health District.
