ELLENSBURG - Two suspects have been arrested in the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found April 25 north of Ellensburg.
Detectives identified 20-year-old Raylin D. James and 20-year-old Joshua Q Gerald as suspects in the case. The two were taken into custody in Pierce County. Both are active-duty military members from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
The two suspects and the victim, 20-year-old Leroy Scott, were connected to Kittitas County through mutual friends and the three were reportedly attending a party in Ellensburg the night of the murder.
The body of Scott, originally from Louisiana, was located in a creek along Smithson Road, about 10 miles north of Ellensburg. Scott had ties to Washington state through Fort Lewis. Deputies say Scott was not employed by the military at the time of his death.
No other details have been released and detectives continue to investigate.
