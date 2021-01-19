MOSES LAKE - Two men are suspected of being involved in two armed robbery Friday evening in Moses Lake.
Police were contacted at about 7:45 p.m. about the robbery at Washington Trust Bank on South Ash Street. A man was making a cash withdrawal from the exterior ATM when two suspects approached.
One suspect was reportedly armed with a pistol which he pressed into the victim’s back. The suspects demanded the victim attempt to withdrawal all of the cash from his bank account.
The two suspects made off with $400 in cash and the victim’s gold wedding ring, according to Moses Lake police. Both suspects left the area on foot.
About 30 minutes later, police responded to Sunval Express gas station on East Kittleson Road after two suspects entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk. Police say one suspect was armed with a pistol. The two fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses reported seeing the two men leave the area in a dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon SUV.
One suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. The second suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds. Neither suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.