After fires ravaged nearly 350,000 acres in north central Washington, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by wildfires across Oregon and Washington. In total, millions of acres have burned across the pacific northwest and many residential areas are under evacuation.
“We’re facing a truly historic outbreak of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest,” said Dan Flatten, U-Haul Company of Southern Washington president. “Evacuation orders are creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options where people can bring their valued possessions. We’re a longstanding member of these communities and we’re here to help those in need.”
The following U-Haul locations in Washington are offering free self-storage and if you're nearest U-Haul location isn't listed, you can contact them for assistance options:
WASHINGTON
3212 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 545-4207
U-Haul Storage of West Spokane
4399 W. Sunset Blvd.
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 590-0884
4110 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 590-4101
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood
7028 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99208
(509) 487-2772
U-Haul Storage of East Spokane
14505 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 924-0620
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley
12420 E. Indiana Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 928-9000
10304 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 922-4465
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hazel Dell
8250 NE Hwy. 99
Vancouver, WA 98665
(360) 574-1234
U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill
2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 453-8110
1122 S. 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 457-7161
