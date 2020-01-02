In a bold move to promote a healthier work environment, U-Haul says it will turn down applicants who smoke cigarettes, vape and chew starting Feb. 1, 2020.
According to a press release, U-Haul International will soon be the first major company to decline employment candidates who use nicotine. Washington is one of 21 states where U-Haul plans to employ the new nicotine-free policy.
The other states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” stated Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”
Based out of Arizona, U-Haul employs 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.
U-Haul’s wellness program for its employees includes nicotine cessation assistance.
“If we take care for our Team Members, they will take care of our customers,” Lopez added.
Starting Feb 1., applicants will be required to consent to submit to nicotine screening in states where testing is allowed.
(2) comments
Well, good luck then. Anyone that thinks they can pressure people in such a way will learn an expensive lesson.
Lol
