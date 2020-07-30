WASHINGTON D.C. - On Thursday, the U.S. Senate fell short of the votes needed to pass an extension of coronavirus employment benefits a day before funds are set to expire.
According to CNBC, Democrats blocked a last-ditch GOP effort that would have cut back the $600 per week benefit to $200.
Democrats attempted to pass a $3 trillion stimulus bill approved by the House in May which included an extension of the $600 benefit through January.
The Cox Media Group reports that effort has failed too.
Republicans argue that extending the $600 benefit deters people from seeking employment and returning to work; Democrats dismiss that argument.
I'm cracking up. I asked John Q who had the majority in the Senate and he said the "S***house party." I told him that he's the one who said it. Next thing I know, the whole conversation has been deleted. The boy doesn't even know who has the majority in the US Senate!!! And he's back to his deleting ways.
Republicants, ill-equipped to actually perform government, offer nothing but malaria miracle cures and free-market "it'll fix itself" libertarian junk.
Government, by the way, is more than sending cops and goons to beat the people you're screwing over into submission. Although that's how it works in *some* countries.
The GOP *could* have just tweaked the finished bill the House gave them months ago. But no. Meadows and Mnuchin hand McConnell some ideological, last-second tripe and the Dems say, "What is this pig offal?"
FACT: Half the GOP Senate won't vote yes for ANY danged gubmint handouts. The GOP knows this, so if anything is going to pass at all, they'll need Dem votes to do it.
Which means: This "miss the deadline" ploy is a desperate political stunt in hopes of blamings Dems (for not handing people raw garbage) and saving a few GOP scalps this fall. Only the fools are fooled.
Meanwhile, those knives are getting sharper every day the GOP weasels with this.
Well looks like alot of people will have to go back work now. Well those that have jobs waiting for them. No more hand outs! Good for the conservitives who stood their ground.
Oh forgot to mention something, why did emergency medical doctors, who have been treating 1000s of covid pacients, get fired for saving people with their treatments? Speaking out at a news conference where they explained how they were able to do it? I know it doesn't fit the narrative and will hurt a certain political party...oh and make a few non medical professionals look like fools. One day hopefully the clue light will pop on..
I dunno what you're talking about buddy. Gotta "NewsMax" or OAN article you can link us to? Is this the malaria miracle cure again? Psssst: I've gotta line on some sweet basalt rock. Very rare. I can get you a good deal.
Well played by the Democrats.. Well played..
They pass a "poison pill" bill that they know has NO chance of getting passed by the republicans and now the republicans are looking like the axxes.. Including some MORON put in almost 2 billion to build a new federal building..
Well good luck in November when for 2 months everyone was looking forward to further stimulus checks and economic help and the republicans look like a bunch of old sucker snatching from babies bullies who have no counter plan, no leadership, and no clue..
90 days before the election.. LMAO... Good LUCK !!!
will they handout those cheese blocks ? like when carter was prez? yum.
I think it's going to be soup lines like when Roosevelt was president.. LOL
Which party has the majority in the Senate?
Good. Republicans need to stand their ground on this one. You should not make more money staying at home than working. Republicans would pay $400.00 extra not $600.00. Something is fishy about not doing evictions now. What makes anyone think that they people who have been getting the extra $600 a week for the past 4 months and can't pay their rent will be any better off getting $600 a week for the rest of the year. I hope that in the bill it also requires employers to be able to call back their laid-off workers. If they are called back and don't show up...no more unemployment benefits. There are employers in Moses Lake that can't get their old workers to come back to work because the x-workers make more for doing nothing. At best it should be a wash in income. And NO there was never a NEW FBI Building in the Senate bill. Mr. Trump stated he wished there was but said he knew it was a no go. Unlike Polosi's first bill that gave money to redue interior of the Wash. DC Performing Arts building.
Get educated. Two days ago there most certainly WAS 1.7 billion in the bill for the FBI headquarters. McConnell ended up with egg on his face for saying it wasn't there, then admitting that it was. Then yesterday, Graham said he was OK with stripping it out of the bill. Your information is dead wrong.
McConnell needs a bigger shirt to tuck his neck into.
McConnell and company had months to come up with their version, negotiate, etc.. and now we have this, complete with extra money for that new FBI HQ which will keep a competitor to Trump's DC hotel from moving in, etc.. Sorry, friends, McConnell's side is the problem here - they should have had their act together but failed to do so.
