U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted Tuesday afternoon that stimulus money coming from the recently signed COVID relief deal could arrive in your bank account as early as Tuesday night of this week.
“The U.S. Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week,” Mnuchin tweeted.
In addition, Mnuchin says paper checks will begin to be mailed out on Wednesday.
“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”
Eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.
Later this week, you may check the status of your payment at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment. For more information about Economic Impact Payments, please visit IRS.gov/EIP.
(2) comments
Hahahaha!! I wonder how far $600 would get any one of those clowns that voted against it. Mitch McConnell should crawl under his turtle shell while the rest are allowed to vote for the people.
BFD...600 bucks is going to help get people out of the finical fix many are in. What an insult...The GOP can kiss my ARSE.
