SPOKANE - Spokane Teachers Credit Union now has a presence in the Columbia Basin after a regulator-approved acquisition of three Umpqua Bank locations in the area.
Last Friday, STCU announced that Umpqua stores in Ritzville, Coulee City, and Othello have been converted to STCU branch locations, with new signs and other adjustments.
Umpqua branch employees have accepted positions at STCU, so staffing is not expected to change.
STCU says the conversion provides a convenient branch experience for existing members in rural communities as STCU converts 5,000 Umpqua branches into STCU locations.
The acquisition received approval by the National Credit Union Association, after approval by the FDIC and Washington State Department of Financial Institutions.
Credit unions are not-for-profit cooperatives, owned by members, and overseen by elected boards of directors. They offer similar products and services as banks, and deposit accounts at either type of financial institution are federally insured for up to $250,000 per account.
Founded in Spokane in 1934, STCU is the largest credit union based in Eastern Washington.
