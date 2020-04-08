OLYMPIA - Mounting pressure to restart Washington’s residential construction industry prompted Governor Jay Inslee to speak to the issue during a press conference on Tuesday. The governor, along with other state lawmakers have reportedly been barraged with questions from all corners of the state about placing residential construction on the ‘essential’ business list. During his Tuesday press conference, Inslee said the following:
“There may be opportunities to do it in sort of steps where later in the game as we see more progress and bend this curve down further. And the [construction] industry is going to come back, roaring back as soon as we can in a safe way that does not jeopardize the progress that we've made.”
As of right now, the governor’s essential business document as it pertains to construction, states:
- …the Governor has designated the following list of 'Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers' to help state, local, tribal, and industry partners as they work to protect communities while ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.
- …Construction workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects (including housing construction) for all essential facilities, services and projects included in this document, and for residential construction related to emergency repairs and projects that ensure structural integrity.
The document also includes the following category of workers as essential:
- Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
- Workers providing, maintaining and repairing, heating, cooling and refrigeration services.
Members of congress, the state legislature, and counties have also approached Inslee directly about jumpstarting residential construction as the state’s housing crisis worsens during the pandemic.
(1) comment
The governor’s closure of private residential and commercial construction, while leaving commercial construction on public buildings open, has never been fair or reasonable. Public buildings are being constructed by union workers. My Dad was a proud lifelong union man and I don’t have any bone to pick with any union, but I do think they have a more powerful voice in the governor’s ear than all the little 1-3 person private companies. If you want to stop the spread of Coronavirus, you would shut down the large public projects that have multiple workers from all trades on sites at the same time. I know of a 2 man private contractor in our area that lives in the same house with his son, yet they are not allowed to go out and work together building a residential garage or farm shop. This is unnecessarily restricting the economy and denying them the right to make a living. Think of all the people who were supposed to move into new homes or manufactured homes that cannot get them completed. This makes no sense whatsoever to me!
