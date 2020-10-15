EPHRATA - On Thursday, the Ephrata School District confirmed that a number of its staff members had or have contracted coronavirus.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Ephrata School District Superintendent Tim Payne who wouldn’t confirm the number of coronavirus cases, active or inactive. Payne also wouldn’t confirm the positions of employment of those who contracted the illness.
Despite, the COVID-19 cases, Payne says the school district will ‘stay the course’ and stick to the schedule of starting partial in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19.
Payne says those who have been infected have been quarantined and the proper safety protocols to prevent the spread of the illness within the district have been taken.
Am sure Mr payne isn't going to be their with the teachers and students so he doesn't care if they go back to school. They are making parents sign waivers not holding the schools responsible for anyone getting the virus. Going back to school just sounds stupid whats the rush specially when you know kids this small aren't going to be careful staying 6 ft apart and washing their hands is not like the teachers can watch each kid the time their at school. Just seems like such a high risk.
