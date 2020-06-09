(The following guest article does not reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, and its staff)
There can come a point in life after too much heartache, abuse, and disregard to your identity you must accept you are broken. Knowing that every experience that might have a positive feeling will never amount to the negative you have experienced. Knowing every person you interact with will never fill the level of trust necessary to create a healthy relationship. Knowing that your life will never hold the values you hold inside because others cannot see them. Knowing that despite trying you will never be able to fix the world and have others care about one another. Brokenness is not about the self, it is about seeing what the world could be if they could give each other the dignity, the time, or the much needed influence that comes from the positive belief in interaction that guides others to improve.
Giving each other dignity and respect fosters the level of trust that allows individuals to turn casual information into learned experience that is used for growth. Without trust the information comes off as a degradation to the identity. It hinders growth and instead delays or obstructs the growth others can have. Building relationships that are built on trust reduces the abuse that comes from harmful actions, the break ups in families, and even the negative, impulsive reactions that sometimes destroy lives.
The time we give to others represents the care to believe in one another. When we rush through life and don’t take time for others it creates selfishness. If we cannot learn to give others the time that invests the information that teaches through that moral belief in what it means to be human how can we ourselves proclaim to be moral. Humankind is morality and the only way it presents as an explicit behavior is through time invested in others. Without the gestures of social civility that time gives us, morality is absent. We cannot be moral to only ourselves, that would be the selfish greed of narcissism. Morality only comes through what we choose to do for others, or against others for immoral behavior.
Families are where we begin to learn our social bonding that makes us belong in the world. Without the ability to belong we are alone. Our structures in the brain are built to function among others that build our identity. Breaking families or diverting our view from the importance of what they represent will be the end of our kind. We cannot be revitalized without the bonds that families support in the intimate ties that create life. To remember we all may be equal, but we have equal responsibilities that are given through our biological structures that are meant to function a specific way. Women and men are different in every aspect of life. Their thinking, their behaviors, and their roles within society.
In hindsight we often find where we went wrong. Reactions and impulses are automatic in the level or strength of where they touch our heart and mind. Memories, emotions, and attention drive the reactions. Excitement, fear, disgust, sadness, anger, and every emotion we have can sometimes trigger an excessive response that acts too quickly without thinking. If this was not so we would never have the need to apologize, to learn from mistakes, or to grow from the empathy we feel when we see the emotions of another. Empathy is the ability to see what another feels and reflect that emotion guiding our behavior in the situation. Without empathy we cannot understand others. Seeing reactions, hearing words to describe emotions, and experiencing the same brings understanding of life. Understanding to how our behavior can attribute to another and how theirs can attribute to our own. When we don’t see that understanding we cannot perceive the understanding of life. Our closed view is not the only view in the world and only through understanding can we see that.
Learning to live broken is about understanding the world through the emotions, the interactions, and learning to adjust yourself to behave accordingly. We all become broken at times, but through the belief others show us, the time they invest to give us the trust built within relationships we can balance the way we see each other to live as broken people that are understanding that others have emotions that break them too and accepting that brokenness in each of us while learning to live together.
