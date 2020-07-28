LIBERTY - On Monday, state Troopers say an unsecured boat bottomed out on Blewett Pass about 20 miles south of Peshastin.
State Trooper John Bryant says it happened in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just north of the Kittitas/Chelan county border.
The boat was being towed on a trailer when the unsecured load fell off and skidded across the highway.
State troopers say driver failed to secure the boat with tie downs and safety chains.
The mishaps resulted in a damaged boat, a blocked lane and the driver was cited for failing to secure a load.
