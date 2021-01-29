OTHELLO - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to human remains found inside a vehicle Thursday morning near Othello.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mauricio Nava-Garibay, 28, for first-degree murder, with additional charges yet to be determined.
Deputies responded Thursday morning to a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of Charla Road in the Edson Tracks area of Othello. Deputies arrived and located a deceased person inside the vehicle.
While processing the scene, the Washington State Crime Lab Response Team located what appeared to be “remains of other deceased subjects” in the trunk of the car, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims have not been identified due to the condition of the remains.
“We remind all to please be mindful of the situation and all those involved,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “The investigation continues, updated will continue as appropriate.”
Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-659-1122.