WENATCHEE - Further information released about the Avid Hotel project in Wenatchee revealed a more expedited timeline for completion. Parties managing the project say they hope to complete the building well before fall of 2021; a harder completion date is up for debate due to uncertainty in the construction sector as the country combats the pandemic.
Construction crews are currently braving the elements to complete the 75,000 sq. ft, four-story, 95-room, Avid Hotel by IHG as soon as possible.
The project’s general contractor is EA White of Molalla, Oregon.
Crews broke ground in early 2020, but a coronavirus-related shutdown halted the project for about 10 weeks.
The new hotel sits atop ground where the Value Inn used to be. The Avid Hotel is located at 1640 N. Wenatchee Avenue.
