On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News reported two local farms that were handed fines of more than $10,000 for failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocol.
Further investigation revealed additional farms that had been penalized for similar reasons. On Oct. 9, Alamo Orchard Company in Cashmere was fined $1,200 for not having worker housing beds spaced 6 ft. apart.
On Oct. 29, Columbia Fruit Packers in Royal City was fined $1,800 for no separation barrier between employees and drivers; they were also fined for not having separation between sinks in the bathroom area.
Douglas Agriculture Services in Othello was fined $2,000 on Oct. 15 after failing to check temperatures each day.
On Oct. 29, Sand Slope Acres Inc. in Othello was handed a $1,500 fine for not having a separation barrier between employees and drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.