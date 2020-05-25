11:30 A.M. UPDATE - Official details about Sunday night's pursuit reveals that the suspect vehicle was pursued by a Chelan County Sheriff's deputy.
Rick Johnson of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a chase ensued after a deputy noticed a vehicle did not have its lights on and attempted to stop the vehicle. When the driver of the suspect vehicle realized what was happening, deputies say they took off at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit only last four blocks until the pursued vehicle hit a parked car, plowed through a stop sign, drove through a chain link fence. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot leaving behind their injured passenger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WENATCHEE - An eyewitness captured what reportedly was the aftermath of a police pursuit in Wenatchee Sunday night.
That eyewitness is Mike Bugge of Wenatchee. Bugge says he lives four homes away from where the crash happened.
According Bugge, the suspect vehicle involved was being pursued by law enforcement along Emerson Avenue at 9:52 p.m. when the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle at 5th Street.
After colliding with the parked car, Bugge says the suspect car continued on knocking down a stop sign, crashed through a chain link fence, and eventually stopped on someone's lawn.
Bugge reported that 1-2 people got out of vehicle and fled.
Bugge says the driver of the car was hurt and was transported to a hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the chase are unknown at this time. iFIBER ONE News placed a call to local law enforcement, but has not heard back. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
