EAST WENATCHEE - Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people saw alarming growth from the first week of November to the second week of this month in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Weekly data released by the Chelan-Douglas Health District showed 240.4 cases per 100,000 the week prior, but this week, a figure of 371.4 cases per 100,000 was published.
The surge in cases is the largest seen in months.
On Tuesday, the two-county area reported 84 new cases of coronavirus.
Veronica Farias with the health district says she and her colleagues attribute Halloween as the factor that's causing the massive spike in local cases.
The health district could not be reached for comment on Wednesday due to its closure in observance of Veterans Day.
