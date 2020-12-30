UPDATE (1 p.m.)- Eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened.
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive on both eastbound and westbound I-90 over the pass, according to WSDOT.
ORIGINAL POST - Eastbound Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to multiple wrecks and spinouts.
Eastbound is currently closed at Denny Creek (milepost 47), according to WSDOT. There is no estimated reopening time. Crews are working to clear the wrecks in the area.
Westbound I-90 is open over Snoqualmie Pass, with chains required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicle are prohibited.
Heavy snow is expected throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with 10 to 18 inches of snow possible for the Cascade passes and up to two feet of snow above 4,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
I-90 from Moses lake to spokane had 20some spinouts. 1 lane with the passing lane being a foolish idea. No asphalt anywhere. Good times!
Bummer. Hope no one got hurt.
