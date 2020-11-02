MOSES LAKE - One person was shot during an altercation Monday afternoon in Moses Lake.
The wounded person, an adult male, was shot in the leg, according to Moses Lake police. The person is being treated at Samaritan Hospital.
The verbal altercation began at McCosh Park between two groups and carried over along Lakeside Drive where a couple shots were fired, according to Moses Lake police.
One involved group reportedly ran down Lakeside Drive while the other group went the opposite way and then down and alley and back to Lakeside where several more shots were fired.
Four suspects were located walking in the neighborhood. The suspects, three juveniles and one adult, are expected to be booked on assault charges and likely additional firearms charges, according to Moses Lake police.
A firearm reportedly used in the shooting has been recovered.
(4) comments
It’s a good thing that the wonderful people who run this country really listened to their American people and made sure that they kept all of those people’s gun rights so that literally ANYONE including our youth will ALWAYS have access to guns to shoot people with. Because “THAT’s OUR RIGHT!” I bet u wouldn’t think that way if this shooting happened in your front yard.
Gun laws or no gun laws people are gonna be able to get them
You sound like a communist. Take the guns then take the rest of their rights. The 2A is the second one for a reason, they knew communists like you would come and we'd need it to secure the rest. Don't worry, that's exactly what we'll do too!
More of our wonderful youth playing together in the park. I fiber looked for their fathers for comment, none could be found.
