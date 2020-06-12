MOSES LAKE — A 58-year-old man died in a collision involving a car and motorcycle Friday evening on state Route 17 about eight miles south of Moses Lake.
Grandview resident Brian K. Roberts was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on SR 17, approaching the Road 6 Southeast intersection when he struck the rear of a 1998 Honda Accord that had stopped to wait for traffic before making a left turn, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Roberts died at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Mario Ponce Martinez, was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.
State troopers continue to investigate the collision. State Route 17 was closed for about three hours.
