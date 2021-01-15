MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say a passenger in a pickup truck fired several shots at another vehicle Thursday evening.
Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to reports of multiple shots fired in the 400 block of East Nelson Road. Witnesses reported two white pickup trucks were on Nelson when one truck pulled up next to the other vehicle. A passenger in one of the trucks shot out the window at the other truck.
Both vehicles sped off before police arrived.
A home on Nelson Road was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Police have not yet identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.