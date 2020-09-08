OMAK - Okanogan County Sheriff’s officials say the, at least, 140,000-acre Cold Springs Canyon Fire has killed cattle, consumed homes, and has carved through farmland.
The most destructive instance involved an abandoned lumber mill late Tuesday morning in East Omak.
Maurice Goodall of Okanogan County Emergency Management says a fire from July reignited at around 4 a.m. sending airborne embers as far as ¾ mile. Goodall says the embers creates instant spot fires which eventually led to the mill catching fire.
Owned by a local tribe, Goodall says the 76,000-sq. ft. mill caught fire just before 11 a.m. and became fully engulfed resulting in a total loss.
The mill is located off 8th Avenue and Jackson Street just west of Columbia River Road; an area where the fire is most active according to emergency management officials.
Goodall says the north portion of the fire is where the most activity was seen Tuesday, particularly along SR 155 near Omak Lake and St. Mary’s Missionary.
At around 5 p.m., level 1 evacuations were issued to homes along Hailey Creek.
200 homes are currently under a level 3 evacuation alert.
In total, Goodall says at least 20 homes have burned, but the exact tally has yet to be confirmed. Goodall was able to verify that some of the homes lost were in the Cameron Lake area and along portions of SR 97. Fire officials say the fire’s behavior is far less volatile than it was on Monday. Fire officials believe they’ll be able to establish some containment on the blaze over the next couple of days.
A Red Cross Shelter has been established at Brewster High School for people affected by the Cold Springs Canyon Fire in Okanogan County and the Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County.
