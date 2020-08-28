ROYAL CITY - A man suspect of shooting and killing a coworker on Thursday at a fruit company near Vantage has been found dead near Royal City.
The body of Ismael Garcia, 57, was located about 6 a.m. Friday in an orchard off Road D Southwest, where a pickup truck he was last seen driving was found abandoned Thursday night, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Grant County and Kittitas County detectives are on scene of the Road D orchard. Investigators say it appears Garcia died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooting at the Auvil Fruit Company was reported at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say Garcia killed a coworker and left the scene in a white pickup truck.
The name of the victim in the shooting has not been released.
“Details will be provided as investigators confirm then and learn more,” Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office officials stated. “Thank you to everyone who worked with us yesterday to protect the public and bring an end to this dangerous situation.”
What was his immigration status?
well they knew his name & age. from drivers license? Past arrest history ? Family photo album for the photograph ? self inflicted gunshot wound- 40 size hand gun ? that would leave a big exit hole. darned shame - really is.
You ever notice how a lot of people or (murderors) end up shooting themselves after they take out regular people at a mall, club, school or some other establishment....please save us all the time and grief and next time just start with yourself!
What a sad story
