UPDATE (11 p.m.) - Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass have reopened. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
ORIGINAL POST - Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to a jackknifed semi-truck and multiple spinouts and collisions.
Westbound I-90 has been closed since about 4 p.m. after a semi-truck jackknifed about five miles east of Easton. WSDOT closed the eastbound lanes over the pass at about 7 p.m. due to spinouts and collisions.
There is no estimated time for I-90 to reopen. The closure stretches from Ellensburg to North Bend, according to WSDOT.
Troopers are awaiting larger tow trucks to remove the wrecked semi-truck blocking the westbound lanes. Trooper John Bryant says it will likely "take awhile" to move the semi-truck.
(1) comment
Time to call in Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue from Hope, BC. He has the rigs to get the job done fast.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.