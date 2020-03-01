PULLMAN - Moses Lake police say their injured K9 was able to walk unassisted for a short period on Sunday as he continues to be evaluated at the WSU veterinary hospital in Pullman.
The K9, who was shot Friday night by a suspect who led police on a pursuit and foot chase, was taken outside by veterinary staff. The dog walked briefly before getting tired and sitting down.
“When he was brought back inside, he was feeling spunky enough to growl at the other dogs in the facility,” Capt. Mike Williams stated. “The next step will be a CT scan scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) afternoon, which will hopefully give a clearer path moving forward.”
The CT scan is expected to give veterinary staff a better idea if surgery will be required and what other treatment will be needed moving forward.
“We appreciate your ongoing support,” Williams said. "There have been many people reaching out with offers of help and donations. Quite frankly, at this point we have been busy with everything else, and haven’t figured out what our needs are going to be. The K9 is covered by medical insurance, so we will be figuring out what that covers in the coming days. As soon as we have a handle on what our needs will be, we will let you know, hopefully soon. The support of the community has been overwhelming, and we certainly appreciate it.”
The K9's handler, who shot and killed the suspect after the suspect opened fire and struck the dog, is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol for any officer-involved shooting. More details are expected to be released on Monday.
(1) comment
Great news! [thumbup]
