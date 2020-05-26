MOSES LAKE - Lockdowns in the Larson Housing area have been lifted after shots were fired Tuesday morning.
Deputies and K9s searched the area but did not locate the suspect in the shooting in the area of the 1200 block of Arlington Drive. No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies will remain in the area throughout the day as a precaution.
The male suspect, likely armed with a handgun, was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, white jeans and a black beanie. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 509-762-1160.
ORIGINAL STORY - Law enforcement, including K9 units, are searching for an armed suspect in the Larson Housing community after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Big Bend Community College, the Grant County International Airport, Columbia Basin Job Corps, along with Endeavor Middle School and Larson Heights and North elementary schools are on lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies received reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Arlington Drive, with a suspect seen fleeing the area. The suspect was seen wearing a red flannel shirt, white jeans and a black beanie, according got the sheriff’s office.
Residents in the area are asked to stay indoors and call 911 if the suspect is seen.
