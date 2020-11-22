MOSES LAKE - A man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon about a mile north of Moses Lake.
Grant County deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 3:30 p.m. after someone reported a vehicle had been shot up on Stratford Road near Harris Road.
“Deputies and Moses Lake police searched the area and found the shooting scene as confirmed by evidence in the street,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “No vehicles or people remained.”
Shortly after the 911 call, a man arrived at Samaritan Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The man was treated and later flown to an out of area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
You don't recognize racisim because it has been your way of thinking all of your life.That doesn't mean it isn't so. It isn't always due to feeling superior. It is also due to ignorance. Or a combination of the two.
Wrango did you have to make a racist comparison? Or do you just feel empowered by your white supremacist child that occupying the white house.
It sure is funny that ever time someone says something bowwow calls it racism. Wrango compared to high crime areas and never mentioned race at all. Bowwow is a moron.
She gets upset everytime someone has an opinion that isn't hers.
We are starting to resemble the Wild West..
Welcome to Lake Compton.
Another stupid act.
