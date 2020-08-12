UPDATE - A man wanted in a suspected homicide in Quincy was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Moses Lake.
Quincy police detectives had learned Martin Diaz, 30, may be in Moses Lake. Diaz was located in the 900 block of North Stratford Road and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
ORIGINAL STORY - Quincy police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a large bag inside a home Tuesday night.
Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a suspicious circumstance at a residence in the 700 block of Rocky Avenue Northeast. A family gave officers information about a large bag with a foul odor coming from a bedroom belonging to their adult son, according to Quincy police.
A deceased person was found in the bag and officers secured the home and launched a homicide investigation. The body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.
The adult son, identified as 30-year-old Martin Diaz, had left the home before police arrived. Diaz is wanted by investigators for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police at 509-762-1160.
(39) comments
I don’t care what the ethnicity is or was of the people involved. We as the great Quincy community desperately need to know is, if during the murder they were wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.
Its crazy how much hate I see on my people but remember this hate is what made us stronger! I remember when Quincy and all of Grant county was racist against Mexicans I thought that all had changed but I was I wrong! Everyone claiming we all violent is soo wrong on so many levels the majority is hard working! Yes we dont trust law enforcement because we had bad experiences. When we get pulled over or just random interactions because of lack of communication skills. My point is that we are here just for the American dream just like anybody else dont want no drama or problems. We also have grown in numbers which means we are no longer the minorities and soon our kids will be the ones in position of power! We are here to stay so stop whinning and hating on the Mexicans!
Mr.Sun. The lakes south of your wonderful town. I quit going there after the time we were camping there with truck&camper. There were several high powered simi auto hand guns going off about 1-2 am sunday morning. the rounds were hitting the big rock the truck was parked behind. we were lucky to live alive at daybreak, As these rounds were being fired we scattered on hands & knees over a bank. We clearly heard voices- loud voices-- they were spanish. That area is a great place to NEVER RETURN TO. EVER.
Honestly it saddens me reading how some of you feel and blame all of the immigrants for something this man did. I wish Quincy was safer and wasn't viewed as a violent town. I love my town and hate seeing these horrible things happen.
I am only aware that every time I see crime related news in reference to Quincy it is with the HISPANIC community. The percentage is quite extreme. There are many very hardworking folks of Hispanic descent and do not deserve to be labeled in a negative light.
If the involvement of gangs are of issue and they are allowed to prevail in our farming community then perhaps this is certainly an opportunity for greater funding to our law enforcement. I would definitely advocate for a stronger police watch system and community support for our surrounding counties as it spreads like CANCER.
I don't want to pick a fight with you but you make some points that go to the heart of the problem that not only fuels racism but forces people to dig in and resist this current movements. The fact that crime stories on ifiber are mainly about Hispanics is a problem. Are you suggesting that the news doesn't report white crime? That's asinine yet that is a falsehood you and every other minority movement is expecting us to embrace. You are expecting us to say that white people commit crimes at the same rate but get to hide it so we still look good. There are virtually NO violent felonies committed by whites in our community. What's more insulting is that the Hispanics are rarely caught because no one else wants to talk to the police and improve the situation. If anything there is a disproportionate number of Hispanics that don't get caught and published in the paper.
I am sorry to that i have to be the one to post these things but truth is truth. The truth is not hate speech.
That’s just one thing that happened. Quincy is a beautiful place to live but this is disgusting. Of course our town has some HARD workers here in work permits because we have thousands of acres that need workers. A lot of you are giving your opinions which are cool and all... but they don’t make anything factual. Here are some facts for anybody considering moving to Quincy.
Quincy School Systems
* 120 million dollar new high school that just opened. One of the best FFA programs in the state. there’s a tremendous amount of programs in the high school that nobody in our area has. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GErxLjK7nTc&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1bHTB1tk_JDOjihlO4jphlayAqbKM5hgpzsSECNKV7RrgrdcfXyqtUycI
* 40 million dollars of renovations to all elementary schools in the district
* Teachers have just increased their wages so we’re getting high qualify teachers moving in. We actually just got Washington State Teacher of the year. If you want to see a video with her and bill Gates here’s the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ygy1VpV3KA
Area
* close proximity to I-90 (10 minutes away)
* 30 minutes from Wenatchee
* 30 minutes from Moses Lake
* Makes it an easy commute anywhere
Recreation
* Newly remodeled parks at river
* New $20,000,000 recreation center for families moving into the area. I haven’t really heard exactly what’s going in it but heard Gym’s, turf, aquatics etc.
* Upgraded parks including 300k worth of new basketball courts with lights, million dollar theater-stage at Lauzier Park, NEW lighted tennis courts and pickle ball much more etc.
* MANY NEW RESTAURANTS including Mikes BBQ, Jacks at the market, The Blue Bell Cafe, Country Fresh and another just announced called The Salad Bar Cafe.
* Also Quincy just finished the Public Market (similar to Pybus market) http://qvpr.com/public-market-quincy/
* gorge concerts in backdoor
* Quincy Lakes
City Facilities
* New city facilities include:
1. New muli-million dollar Quincy Public Library which opened 2014
2. New Animal Shelter which opened 2015
3. New Public Works Building which opened 2017
4. New Police Station which opened 2018
5. New City Hall opening 2019
6. New City Fire Station and Ambulance service opening 2019
7. New Recreation & Senior Center being planned
Other Topics
* a growing Police Force that’s went from 1 cop on duty in 2008 to 6 cops on duty in 2018.
* Cheap land... build the same home in Quincy and save $100,000 or more.
* Airport runway happening - hotel, hangers, gas stations etc.
* Gates community
* Cambridge
* Expanding park
* Extending roads
* HOSPITAL
People that leave nasty comments about immigration make me sick! Most of you are all white and if you knew your history white people took over this country! This land doesn’t belong to you! White privilege!
Quincy has been around since the late 1800's. The demographics were predominantly white for the the first 100 years. During that time do you know how many bodies in duffel bags were found? NONE! Do you know how many gang shootings there were. NONE! Quincy was a safe place to live wit good honest god fearing law abiding people. Over the last 20 years the demographics have dramatically swung and it's now well over 75% hispanic and it is now an armpit to live in. Massive crime.....drugs, murder, rape, ever thing imaginable. So please explain to me what happened and why I shouldn't despise the culture that destroyed our home?
Quincy turned a corner in 2008 and has dramatically gotten better. If you lived here 1998-2012 I would say your point might be valid. But it’s 2020 and there’s so much momentum that has built in Quincy it’s inevitable that the town keeps getting nicer. Our tax base brings in more than Moses Lake and we don’t have nearly to maintain. The city is beautifying none stop with millions of dollars other cities wish they had. Quincy is like the poor uncle that hit a billion dollar lottery. Public funds have been fixing up everything in town and now private dollars are starting to follow. Our population is dramatically going up from people moving from Wenatchee in East Wenatchee and also the other side.
Wrong
The most violent race out there! They got away with too much violence for so long, let’s not forget it was only outlawed not that long ago. White people forget what their past generations have done.
White people forget what their past generations have done, like free the slaves, win two world wars, send people to space, build a country where people of all races, ethnicities, creeds, can come become a part of and prosper. Im curious if the script was flipped, how Mexico would feel if millions of white Americans moved there, and suddenly there was an increase of crime caused by white Americans. I wonder if the Mexican people would grow bitter, or resentful towards them. Rhetorical question.
Give credit where credit is due......blacks invented peanut butter and Latinos invented birth control. Yeah, there is irony in that last one but they did invent it.
Don’t be ridiculous. White people didn’t do all of that alone. White people giving minorities opportunities after enslaving, beating and killing them is hardly anything to be thankful for. You want a pat on the back because people stood up to the disgusting racism & discrimination? Well then I hope you were on the right side of that fight. It’s a right to be treated equal, which your generations lacked at doing. There wouldn’t have been a war if white people hadn’t resisted treating minorities better so much.
Would you say it’s safer for a white person to walk through a predominately Mexican neighborhood in the basin or a Mexican to walk through a white neighborhood? Oh, but Whites are the racists.
No doubt. The article doesn’t even say anything about him being illegal does it? His parents owned a nice new home so I’ll assume even his parents were legal. People see a picture of skin and just start commenting.
A lot to be disturbed about in this story:
Body in a bag.
Body obviously decomposing.
30 year old still living at home.
Anybody want to take bets this was in government subsidized housing?
Get some facts before saying something! It’s annoying when people assume things! He wasn’t living in government housing. His parents are well off! Stupid people and stupid assumptions!
a new 250k home.
Wrong again.
I moved to the Eastern Washington area over 35 years ago and it has certainly changed. It's becoming a nasty place thanks to the large numbers of unvetted immigrants.
Your right it’s mostly white people who are homeless because of drugs.
Using residential zoned neighborhoods to store murder victims. Just another reason for immigration reform.
That won’t stop the Jeffrey Dahmers from murdering you & hiding your body parts in their apartments.
Your right. Jeffery Dahmer was a bad guy and he was white. But what your forgetting is he last killed someone 30 years ago and lived 1800 miles away. Through general disregard for human life that results in murder and shooting is a daily occurrence with our hispanica in grant county.
I didn’t forget that. And my point was that disgusting and vial acts aren’t exclusive to any culture, skin color, etc. take for example the mass school shooters (our Grant County has one, guess who committed it). Or the KKK who use to literally kill people for being a darker shade than them. I really don’t care what you have to say in response if you cannot acknowledge that.
Is that a jail photo? Is that a mexican?
1967 6.2
1968 6.9
1969 7.3
1970 7.9
1971 8.6
1972 9.0
1973 9.4
1974 9.8
1975 9.6
1976 8.8
1977 8.8
1978 9.0
1979 9.7
1980 10.2
1981 9.8
1982 9.1
1983 8.3
1984 7.9
1985 7.9
1986 8.6
1987 8.3
1988 8.4
1989 8.7
1990 9.4
1991 9.8
1992 9.3
1993 9.5
1994 9.0
1995 8.2
1996 7.4
1997 6.8
1998 6.3
1999 5.7
2000 5.5
2001 5.6
2002 5.6
2003 5.7
2004 5.5
2005 5.9
2006 6.1
2007 5.9
2008 5.4
2009 5.0
2010 4.8
2011 4.7
2012 4.7
2013 4.5
2014 4.5
Source: Crime in the United States, FBI, Uniform Crime Reports. Crime rate actually was higher before Mexicans arrived. Most of the crimes committed by minorities are usually against each other.
That's a joke. Who are you kidding with those numbers. I live here.
Yea most of the homeless druggies are white tho.
That's because there are no government programs the help low income white people.
There is a sign on the road there, "Quincy better together."
This is a sad story.
Hey Quincy! Your fine city is leading ole Grant Counry in random acts of insane violence...you got that going fir you
This stuff has gone on unnoticed and unreported for years in quincy. The only reason something is currently being done is they finally have a decent human for a police chief. The actions of the last two chiefs were part of the criminal element in quincy. Don't get me wrong, it's not all rosy in quincy. It is past the point of no return. There is no saving it. Its like living in a boarder town.
It’s pretty rosy here. Not to mention we get a sunshine and sunset every day. It’s a beautiful farming community.
Mr. Sun,
I have no doubt it's better than where you came from but it's still an armpit.
