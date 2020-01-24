MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman wanted in a Wednesday burglary and assault hours after she was released from jail is back behind bars.
Cassandra Calderon Ozuna was located about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Miller Street Northeast. Moses Lake police received a tip that the woman was at the home. When police arrived, Calderon Ozuna’s “family or friends” were physically holding her to keep her from leaving, according to Moses Lake police.
After being released from jail following a Sunday night assault of a Moses Lake police officer, Calderon Ozuna allegedly forced her way inside a home on East Seventh Avenue and assaulted and choked her ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Calderon Ozuna then allegedly stole the victim’s car and left the residence before police arrived.
The victim sustained minor cuts to her hand from reportedly taking a knife away from Calderon Ozuna.
Calderon Ozuna had reportedly called police on Thursday to complain that “officers had visited her house and her work and were ‘embarrassing her,’” Moses Lake police stated.
Calderon Ozuna was booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree assault-domestic violence, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Well let's hope she stays in jail for a while. She sounds like a one woman crime wave when she's on the outs.
