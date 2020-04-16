11 p.m. UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff‘s deputies say an elderly man who lived in and owned Kopey’s Garage is missing. Sheriff’s office officials say there is no confirmation that the fire was fatal, but crews will comb the rubble for human remains overnight or Friday morning.
Authorities say the fire started just after 7 p.m. and burned for a couple of hours.
The fire reportedly started inside the rear of the building near the alley. The multi-purpose structure housed cars, RVs, and other miscellaneous equipment.
The building was completely destroyed by the fire causing partial collapse of the structure. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The 120-year-old building served as an auto dealership for many years.
WATERVILLE - A longtime relic in downtown Waterville was met with a fiery fate when it burned to the ground Thursday evening.
Footage shows Kopey’s Garage engulfed in flames in the later part of the afternoon. Fire crews were still on scene after 9 p.m. putting out the blaze.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says Kopey’s Garage was not a functioning business. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kopey’s Garage is located across the street from the Waterville Hotel at West Locus Street and East Park Street.
No other buildings burned.
