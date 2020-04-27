EPHRATA - More details have been disclosed about an early Friday morning assault of a 14-year-old girl in Ephrata.
At about 4:30 a.m., Ephrata police say the teenager was walking in the 200 block of G Street NW when she walked past a person who turned around and chased her. Koch says the man gave chase 30 seconds after passing her.
According to Interim Police Chief Eric Koch, the suspect grabbed her, held her and began dragging her off the street. When the girl began screaming, the man tried to put his hand over her mouth. Koch says the young woman managed to break free after continuous struggling and screaming. Which drew the attention of family and neighbors resulting in the quick departure of the suspect. Koch says the girl's family scared off the suspect.
Ephrata police arrived at the scene and saw a man running away. That man was located by a Grant County Sheriff K9 and was detained. After some time, it was determined that the man who ran away was not the suspect, but was running because he had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.
The suspect, who remains at-large, is described as a Hispanic male who is six feet tall with a what was described as a “scruffy” beard with some gray in it.
Ephrata police say they aren’t ruling out abduction as a motive behind the suspect's attack on the young woman.
As far as why the teen was out at 4:30 in the morning, officers say they were told by the girl that she was “returning home.”
Hi, militant anti-victim advocate here! Why was she going ANYWHERE at ANYTIME alone? Without protection...... knife, pepper spray, anything?!?!
I'm sorry, but things still don't add up. I seriously doubt this is the true story. I'm not victim blaming but, yeah. I don't buy it. And no 14 year old girl needs to be out at that time. What were her parents doing? People need to be responsible for their kids.
A 14 yo girl should not be out alone these days. Does she have parents that6 care?
Victim blaming much? I used to walk home from my girlfriends house at around that time when I was 16 or so. That doesn't mean I should have gotten assaulted and robbed. Read the story. The assault had nothing to do with WHY she was out. None of you were ever out at the wrong time when you were young?
Coming home? From where? What was really going on here? My children were not allowed to be "coming home" from anywhere at 4:30 AM from anywhere! Sounds like another bad parenting gone bad situation to me. But maybe I'm a bit jaded.
She was returning home at 4 in the morning. Ok why is law enforcement wasting their time on this. This was a classic girl out with older guy obviously when they seen the cops they freaked out made up the story. Where are this girls parents?
Agreed, probably agreed to meet this dude and then changed her mind and made a scene
