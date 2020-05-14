RITZVILLE - The suspect in a Thursday morning homicide in Ritzville was taken into custody in the Portland, Oregon area after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police during a pursuit.
Grayson D.W. Morris was located heading westbound on Interstate 84 near Troutdale at about 10:30 a.m. Morris was allegedly traveling at speeds over 100 mph in a stolen white Ford SUV during the chase and reportedly fired multiple rounds at law enforcement.
He was able to avoid spike strips setup along I-84 but spike strips were later successfully used and police performed a PIT maneuver to get Morris to stop, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire between Morris and law enforcement. Deputies say Morris was injured but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
The homicide in Ritzville occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue. Morris was reportedly seen leaving the seen in a white Ford SUV and was considered armed and dangerous.
ORIGINAL POST - Adams County law enforcement are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning homicide in Ritzville.
Police are looking for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting Ritzville police in the investigation.
The homicide occurred at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue in Ritzville.
Morris, last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket with a hood pulled over his head. He was seen leaving the location in a while SUV pictured below, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on Morris’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
No other details on the homicide have been released.
(2) comments
Tweaker?
His name. is Grayson? Lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.