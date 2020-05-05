MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say Lorelei Starr, last seen April 17 after running away from home, was located safe Tuesday evening.
Detective Kyle McCain said police were following up on Tuesday and had stopped at the home of Lorerei’s boyfriend.
McCain said the boyfriend wouldn’t let officers look inside the home but officers returned later and contacted the father of the boyfriend, who told officers a girl had been staying at the home recently.
Lorelei was located safe and has been returned to her family. She was listed as a runaway on April 17 after leaving a note that she was running away and would contact her family and best friend when she reached her destination but her family was never contacted.
Police say Lorelei’s boyfriend could be charged with harboring a runaway.
ORIGINAL STORY - There hasn’t been any indication that she’s in danger but Moses Lake police say there is growing concern as a 16-year-old runaway hasn’t been heard from in more than two weeks.
Lorelei Starr was last seen on April 17 after leaving a note in her bedroom that she was running away and would contact her family and best friend when she reached her destination. That contact however has yet to come, according to Detective Kyle McCain, and Lorelei did not indicate where she was heading.
McCain said the home alarm system at the Starr family home was triggered on April 17 while her and her father was home, and then Lorelei was gone.
The girl does not have her own cellphone or vehicle, McCain added.
Neighbors have told police a white car was in the vicinity of the home on the day Lorelei left but that tip, like other tips, have come up empty.
On April 19, Lorelei’s brother received a text that his sister was being held for ransom. Moses Lake police contacted the FBI and it was determined the text was a scam, and had come from the same phone number under investigation in a separate case in fraud case involving a missing person in Kent, McCain said.
Police have also received information that Lorelei may have been contact with a male online prior to her disappearance but police have not been able to confirm that information.
McCain said it unclear if Lorelei is in danger but said this is not been a typical runaway case. McCain said 99.9 percent of the cases involve teens who frequently run off and are quickly located and returned home. The concern is Lorelei’s case is she’s had no contact with family or friends.
McCain is urging anyone with information or anyone who may have sighted Lorelei to contact police immediately. Lorelei is about 5-foot-4, 120 pounds and has light brown hair and green eyes.
“Don’t wait until the next day" to call, McCain said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160 or their local law enforcement office.
