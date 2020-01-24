SELAH - A murder suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in Kittitas County has been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man’s vehicle was located along I-82 in Kittitas County. After several hours of searching by multiple law enforcement agencies, the man’s body was located.
Selah police had responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to reports of a suicidal man on East 10th Avenue. When officers arrived, a female was found dead and the man was gone.
While at the home, the deceased woman’s husband contacted family members and law enforcement and “made several incriminating remarks regarding the condition of his wife,” Selah police stated. The man reportedly told police he would not willingly surrender. Police also received information the man was likely in Kittitas County.
The names of the female victim and male suspect have not been released.
Law enforcement on Friday morning had advised drivers not to pick up hitchhikers along I-82 in Kittitas County as police were searching for the suspect.
