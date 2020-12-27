(The following story is subject to change after the signing of the COVID relief package Sunday night)
OLYMPIA - On Sunday, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state will step in to provide monetary relief prior to the president‘s signature of the COVID relief bill Sunday night.
Inslee initially announced a $54 million package that will provide a one-time $550 payment to nearly 100,000 people still receiving PUA in Washington state.
The payment will be issued to all PUA claimants who were in active status during the week ending November 21st. The $550 payment equates to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients. Those receiving regular unemployment are not eligible for the $550 payment.
Shortly after the news of the COVID relief signing broke Sunday night, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement informing the public that the additional state relief still stands.
And Trump and his fans claim to be outraged over spending for things he proposed, like all that foreign aid to places like Egypt, Sudan, etc.. Ever heard of Kushner Kash?
trump just signed covid 19 and now the unemployed will get from inslee and stimulis? way to go inslee should have waited ..state money could have used for something better
This is great for Jay and his voter base they can stay in their basements for years
great what about joe public that gave up trying to get unemployment because of all the hoops!!
joe needs to go out and get a job
As if ...jobs are scarce after Xmas ..
OR....he could open the economy, get the government out of private business, and save all that money of ours, stop acting like the king and finally realize that all his restrictions have not changed where we are today, right now.
