MOSES LAKE - Two people died in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on eastbound Interstate 90 near Moses Lake.
State Trooper John Bryant said troopers were called about 2:30 p.m. Monday of a vehicle heading west on eastbound I-90. The collision occurred moments later about two miles east of Moses Lake.
Both drivers involved died in the wreck, Bryant said.
Bryant said at this time, it's unclear how long the causing vehicle was heading the wrong direction on I-90.
Eastbound I-90 is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation. Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto Frontage Road and drivers can expect delays. Troopers are working to clear a lengthy backup of vehicles on eastbound I-90.
