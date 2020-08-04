MOSES LAKE - Two drivers were injured in a collision Tuesday afternoon on state Route 17 near Moses Lake.
Lee O. Hampton, a 72-year-old Ephrata resident, was driving a 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV south, near Randolph Road, when state troopers say Hampton crossed the centerline.
Hampton’s SUV collided head-on with a northbound 2018 Toyota RAV4 SUV. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway.
Hampton was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers say Hampton was not wearing a seatbelt.
The other driver, 39-year-old Wenatchee resident Gregory A. Lisewych, was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for his injuries.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation and any charges against Hampton are pending.
State Route 17 was closed for about four hours.
I was on the scene of the crash before police got there. I hope Lee is okay she was very gravely injured. Ems and police did such a fantastic job. Our police and EMS were truly heroic today. Thank you to everyone who helped save Lee's life today.
