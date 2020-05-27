MOSES LAKE - The victim of a Tuesday night shooting in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake has died, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Samaritan Hospital before being transferred to a Spokane Hospital overnight, where he died.
The man’s body is in the care of the Spokane County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Deputies responded about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Carswell Drive and Schilling Drive after multiple reports of shots fired.
Witnesses reported a black sedan had been struck by gunfire several times, with the driver sustaining a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects’ vehicle was seen leaving south from the intersection.
No suspects are in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.
(1) comment
Ok its really time to do something about the "base". Its not safe for residents or the police that respond to the twisted maze of homes in that area. If you count the amount of shoktings and crime in that area its unbelievable. Did you know "North Moses Lake" is rsnked in the top 10 worse places to live in Washington State? Time to redevelop that whole section of the city!!
