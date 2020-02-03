MOSES LAKE - UPS drivers in the cities of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Moses Lake will undergo training to help spot human trafficking.
On Jan. 13, UPS announced its commitment to provide every UPS driver in the U.S. with the knowledge needed to spot the signs of trafficking and what to do next should they see such activity. (This includes the UPS package car drivers who make residential deliveries, as well as other UPS drivers in the U.S.)
Training is set to begin in April and will reach 100% of the U.S. driver workforce by the end of 2020, which equates to 130,000 drivers.
UPS says the training concept was developed in coordination with Truckers Against Trafficking. UPS semi freight drivers underwent the same training in 2017.
The sheriff’s office officials of Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties learned of the training when we told them about it via phone on Monday. All three departments were supportive of the endeavor. “I think it’s great,” said Grant County Chief Deputy Ken Jones. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris expressed a desire to reach out to the local UPS office for further information.
All three offices say they're ready to work the parcel delivery service.
