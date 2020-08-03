LEAVENWORTH - The city of Leavenworth is one of dozens of recipients across the country to receive federal funding for modernization of water and wastewater infrastructure. On Monday, the United States Department of Agriculture announced its list of municipalities who will receive grant and loan money for such projects.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The USDA awarded a $3,967,000 grant and a $1,476,000 loan to finance a wastewater treatment facility with a primary focus to mitigate phosphorus levels in the Wenatchee River. The project is prompted by the Department of Ecology’s assertion that phosphorus levels in the Wenatchee River are higher than permitted. The funding succeeds higher than anticipated contractor bids that were, by the city’s standard, had price tags that were too lofty. The contractor projects would have enhanced the existing treatment plant.
A timeline as to when construction would begin and be completed was not disclosed.
