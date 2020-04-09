SEATTLE - New data developed by the health research center at the University of Washington suggests that coronavirus-related deaths are now decreasing, a trend that will continue downward through the first week of May.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, intel gathered shows a steady drop in daily COVID-19 deaths statewide since Saturday.
The graph projects that daily death numbers will eventually fall to “zero” by May 8. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation expects a total of 700 coronavirus-related deaths in Washington by May 8.
Washington’s coronavirus deaths peaked at 25 on April 4.
By May 21, UW predicts that our state will no longer need hospital beds to treat the virus.
On Sunday, April 5, there were 7,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state, with 338 deaths. Local health officials say eastern Washington is 2-3 weeks behind the influx of coronavirus cases in western Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.