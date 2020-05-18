MOSES LAKE - Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction of West Valley Road in Moses Lake beginning Tuesday as work begins on a water main replacement project.
Drivers can expect some delays on Valley Road, between Central Drive and Paxson Drive, as the traffic restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to city officials.
The project includes replacing about one mile of water main along Valley Road ahead of rebuilding Valley Road next year.
The project is expected to last until around Friday, June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.