CASHMERE - The Cashmere girls’ high school basketball team is likely reeling today after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Millions around the world are coping with Bryant’s death but the passing of the basketball great and so too is the team after Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, 13, attended a Cashmere girls’ basketball home game against Medical Lake on Jan. 11. Bryant made good on his promise that he’d attend a Cashmere home game after training current Cashmere player and Louisville-commit Hailey Van Lith.
Prior to the game against Medical Lake, Bryant spoke to the team offering words of wisdom and later sat in the stands with the rest of the Bulldog faithful.
Van Lith posted the following on her Instagram after learning that Kobe and his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday:
“I am at a loss for words. I can only be thankful God gave me time to build a friendship and mentorship with the both of you. Never have I seen a passion for life burn so bright in two individuals. Thank you for changing my life. Conversations I shared with you both touched my heart and I will cherish them forever. Until I see you again, love ya’ll and Rest In Peace.”
The Cashmere girls’ basketball team is 16-0 on the season and will try to remain perfect against Omak at home on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.