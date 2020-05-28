MOSES LAKE - The victim in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in the Larson Housing community has been identified as a 21-year-old Moses Lake man.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Phoenix Johnson was shot and killed while driving a vehicle in the area of Carswell Drive and Schilling Drive about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired, with witnesses reporting a black sedan struck by gunfire several times and Johnson sustaining a gunshot wound.
The suspects’ vehicle was seen leaving south from the intersection.
Johnson was taken to Samaritan Hospital and later transferred to a Spokane hospital where he died.
No suspects are in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the Larson community to review their security cameras for any video or still photos that might show the confrontation between occupants of both vehicles.
A link to submit videos is available here: https://bit.ly/3euIxdS
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.
(1) comment
Make sure that after you check your Security Campers you check your Security Cameras as well..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.