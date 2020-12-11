On Friday, Moses Lake opened its sleeping center to accommodate the area's homeless population. The designated sleeping area allows the city to eradicate homeless camps within its city limits. The city provided a tour of the facilities hours before its inaugural opening on Friday night.
VIDEO: A look inside Moses Lake's homeless sleeping center
Shawn Goggins
That's all well and good, But who is paying for all of this? just wondering
