WENATCHEE - Seattle native Rainn Wilson gave a heartfelt message to a group of graduating seniors on the eastside of the Cascades this week. On Tuesday, Wenatchee High School posted Wilson’s message to its graduating class of 2020. Dwight Schrute of "The Office" comedy television show was Wilson’s most notable role as an actor.
“Happy graduation you guys, I can’t believe it! You made it! You graduated during some of darkest days in the history of our country. My heart goes out to you, it must be incredibly difficult,” Wilson stated.
Wilson then spun his condolences into something more constructive and encouraging.
“The only thing I would ask that you use your terrific educations that you got from Wenatchee High School to try and make the world a better place,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s sincere message to Wenatchee grads last about two minutes.
