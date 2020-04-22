WATERVILLE - After several days of searching, authorities found the remains of a human who they believe died in a fire in Waterville last Thursday.
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials believe they’ve found the body of Ray Kope, an 87-year-old man who owned the building.
Kope was the person who was unaccounted for after the fire last week. The Douglas County coroner will work to confirm the identity soon. The county’s fire marshal has ruled the fire as an “accident.”
Last Friday, iFIBER ONE News was told by firefighters at the scene that the blaze was started by a vehicle that was being worked on in the garage. Known as Kopey’s garage, the 120-year-old building served as a multi-purpose facility that housed vehicles and miscellaneous equipment.
It has not yet been confirmed whether the person who perished died before or during the fire.
