During last weekend's Black Lives Matter march in Wenatchee, iFIBER ONE News contributor Ben Holten interviewed a number of African-American community members who told stories about racial profiling and how they're treated in the Wenatchee Valley.
Video produced by iFIBER ONE News and iFIBER ONE News contributor Ben Holten of benholtenfilms.com
(1) comment
Bad things happen to everyone..don't be a victom
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.