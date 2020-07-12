Fight wages on to put out the destructive Road 11 Fire near Mansfield. iFIBER ONE News provides visuals and updates in the video above.
featured
VIDEO: Crews fight through the night to stop fire from reaching small town in Douglas County
- Shawn Goggins
-
- Updated
- 1
(1) comment
Is Elmer Fudd doing the reporting? Rages on. Hope they get that out before there is any more destruction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.